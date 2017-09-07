School Stabbing Lawsuit Settled

Filed Under: Christopher Plaskon, Jonathan Law High School, Maren Sanchez, Milford, school stabbing

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut man who stabbed a high school classmate to death after she rejected his prom invitation has agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the victim’s mother.

A court document filed last week says 20-year-old Christopher Plaskon and his parents reached agreements with Donna Cimarelli-Sanchez.

Details have not been disclosed, and the settlement still needs to be approved in a probate court.

Plaskon fatally stabbed 16-year-old Maren Sanchez in a hallway of Jonathan Law High School in Milford on the morning of April 25, 2014, the day of the prom.

Plaskon was 16 at the time. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison in June after pleading no contest to murder.

A lawsuit against the city of Milford and its school board remains pending.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Updates From UCONN Country
Sign Up Today!
At The Box Office

Listen Live

Listen