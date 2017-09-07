Random Dog Attack Story A Lie, Say Police

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (AP) – Police say a Connecticut couple lied about a random dog attack that left a woman with dozens of stitches.

Nicholas Guarneri told The Norwich Bulletin earlier this week that he and 21-year-old Jade Santiago were walking in Plainfield on Saturday when a roaming

dog came up and bit Santiago’s chin. She needed about 45 stitches.

The newspaper (http://bit.ly/2xRK2OD ) reports that police said Wednesday that the woman was actually attacked by a pet belonging to another resident of the

couple’s home.

That dog is being quarantined at an animal control facility.

Police say they became suspicious because of discrepancies between what the couple told police and what they told the newspaper.

Capt. Mario Arriaga says the department has not ruled out arrest warrants.

Guarneri has not responded to messages seeking comment.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)