Naugatuck Teen Missing

(NAUGATUCK,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Naugatuck Police have asked for help from the public in location a missing 13 year old.Jalaquis Minnifield left Naugatuck High School at 2 pm Thursday and never returned home.He was reported missing at 5 pm.
Minnifield is black , about 5 feet 3 inches tall ,weighing 120 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.He was last seen wearing a red shirt with red pants.
His family said they do not know where he went or where he might be headed.They say he hangs around at local parks and rides a blue bicycle with tan pegs.
If anyone has information regarding Minnifield, they are urged to contact the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221.