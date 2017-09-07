Man Charged With Hatching Fake Armed Robbery

(Shelton, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Shelton Police are charging a Seymour man with making a false armed robbery complaint, all to keep his daughter away from a man she’d been dating.
Officers say in July, 20-year-old Thomas Owen filed the complaint and picked the man out of a lineup.
Shelton police say they later learned through their investigation that 47-year-old Philip Prokop and his mother had paid off Owen to make the false claim.
Detectives say Prokop hatched the plan to have the boyfriend arrested for armed robbery, hoping he’d keep away from his daughter and be sent to jail.
Prokop is charged with conspiracy to commit/giving a false statement. Bond was set at $5,000 and he’s due in Derby Superior Court September 21.
Police say Prokop, in 2012, was arrested for paying people to beat up his juvenile enemies. They say additional arrests are expected.