Ledyard Woman Charged With Shooting Birds

LEDYARD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Ledyard woman is under arrest, accused of using a pellet rifle to shoot birds off of bird feeders in her front yard.
After getting a complaint from a neighbor, police say they found Melinda Bennett, 49, intoxicated in her garage with a pellet rifle at her Meetinghouse Lane home Wednesday. There were feathers and fresh blood on the floor of the garage, said police.
Police say Bennett admitted to shooting birds. She was charged with reckless endangerment and cruelty to animals and released on $500 non-surety bond, pending arraignment in New London Superior Court on September 28.