Ledyard Woman Charged With Shooting Birds

Filed Under: Birds, Ledyard

LEDYARD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Ledyard woman is under arrest, accused of using a pellet rifle to shoot birds off of bird feeders in her front yard.

After getting a complaint from a neighbor, police say they found Melinda Bennett, 49, intoxicated in her garage with a pellet rifle at her Meetinghouse Lane home Wednesday. There were feathers and fresh blood on the floor of the garage, said police.

Police say Bennett admitted to shooting birds. She was charged with reckless endangerment and cruelty to animals and released on $500 non-surety bond, pending arraignment in New London Superior Court on September 28.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Updates From UCONN Country
Sign Up Today!
At The Box Office

Listen Live

Listen