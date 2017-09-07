Governor’s New Budget Plan Restores Some State Aid To Towns

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s new budget plan would restore some state aid to cities and towns that he slashed in a previous proposal.
The Democratic governor announced Thursday that the new plan would increase municipal aid by nearly $900 million compared with the proposal he issued last month. His plan would go into effect only if the state budget impasse isn’t resolved by the end of the month.
Malloy previously called for eliminating or reducing education aid to 139 school districts. The new plan would phase in cuts to education aid.
Malloy plans to release the full details Friday.
Lawmakers haven’t been able to agree on a budget for the fiscal year that began July 1 and the following year.
Malloy is running the government under his limited spending authority.
