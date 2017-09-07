Bronin Ups The Ante In State Budget Stalemate

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – With no state budget deal, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says the city will seek permission to file for bankruptcy, unless it gets needed aid from the state.

In a bluntly-worded letter to legislative leaders and the governor, Bronin says Hartford won’t be able to meet its financial obligations in roughly 60 days, and expects to seek permission to file for Chapter 9 bankruptcy at that time, if the state continues to operate under an executive order that includes deep cuts.

Hartford would need the okay of Governor Dannel Malloy to file for bankruptcy.

