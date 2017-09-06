UConn-USF Start Time Changed

(Storrs, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – UConn’s athletic department says the start time for Saturday’s Huskies-USF tilt has been changed, thanks to the impending arrival in Florida of Hurricane Irma.
The game, originally scheduled for a noon kickoff at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, has been moved up an hour-and-a-half to 10:30 a.m.
That’s pending any other significant weather changes that impact travel for USF, UConn said.
Tailgate lots for fans will now open at 6:00 a.m. with the Husky Walk planned for 8:00 a.m.
There was concern the Bulls might not be able to make it home on account of the storm.
More information is available at uconnhuskies.com.