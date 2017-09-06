This Morning With Ray Dunaway September 6, 2017

By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:20- Michael Fox, Executive Director, The Gasoline & Automotive Service Dealers Of America, Inc., discusses gas prices resulting from Hurricane Harvey hitting Texas.

8:20- Daniela Altimari, statehouse reporter at The Courant, looks at why the state is looking to new economy firms for tax dollars.

8:50- Dr. Howard Stoffer, associate professor at University of New Haven, talks North Korea.  What can we do to de-escalate the situation?

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

More from Ray Dunaway
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Updates From UCONN Country
Sign Up Today!
At The Box Office

Listen Live

Listen