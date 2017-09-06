This Morning With Ray Dunaway September 6, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20- Michael Fox, Executive Director, The Gasoline & Automotive Service Dealers Of America, Inc., discusses gas prices resulting from Hurricane Harvey hitting Texas.
8:20- Daniela Altimari, statehouse reporter at The Courant, looks at why the state is looking to new economy firms for tax dollars.
8:50- Dr. Howard Stoffer, associate professor at University of New Haven, talks North Korea. What can we do to de-escalate the situation?
