Man Charged In Stabbing

(Windsor Locks, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A man is under arrest for his alleged part in a fight and stabbing early Labor Day in Windsor Locks.
Just before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, police received the call to the Quality Inn on Ella Grasso Turnpike.
There, they found the victim suffering from a non-life threatening stab wound to the side.
The suspect, 40-year-old Antonio Johnson, was spotted near the Windsor-Hartford line and detained by Windsor police.
He’s now charged with assault and breach of peace.
Bond was set at $25,000 and Johnson is due in court September 12.