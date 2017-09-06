Lawyer: No Door Keys Found In Newtown Emergency Folders

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A lawyer for the parents of two children killed in the 2012 Newtown school massacre says emergency folders kept in two classrooms where victims were slain did not contain keys that could have been used to lock the rooms’ doors.

Attorney Donald Papcsy says he examined the folders in state police custody Friday, as part of a wrongful death lawsuit that accuses the Connecticut town of having inadequate security measures. He represents the parents of Jesse Lewis and Noah Pozner, two of the 20 first-graders killed along with six educators.

Papcsy questions Newtown officials’ assertions that the folders contained keys, and that all teachers had keys.

Security experts say it’s unclear whether teachers could have locked their doors in time.

Newtown’s lawyers say they don’t comment on pending litigation.