Hurricane Irma Could Affect UConn Football Game

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Connecticut officials say they’re working with the American Athletic Conference and No. 21 South Florida to review contingency plans for the planned game Saturday between the Huskies and Bulls.

They’re scheduled to play in East Hartford, well out of Hurricane Irma’s path.

The issue for USF is the potential impact the storm may have on the Tampa area, including if it would impede the Bulls getting home after the game. UConn says options include moving the game to an earlier kickoff — it’s currently scheduled for noon — or possibly cancelling the contest.

The teams are both in the AAC’s East Division, but there isn’t a shared bye date for a rescheduling.

