Hartford Police Make Arrest In Strangulation

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Hartford police have arrested a man they say strangled his girlfriend last weekend.

Police say 38-year-old Lawrence Jennette was arrested at a New Haven hotel late Tuesday night and charged with murder.

He is a suspect in the death Sunday night of 30-year-old Cieratiye Henry. Police say they were in a relationship.

Police responded to a May Street apartment building in Hartford at about 7:30 p.m. after a neighbor called 911 to a woman screaming for help. Responding officers found blood and broken glass at the scene.

Henry was taken to a city hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say Jennette has a criminal history, including charges for similar assaults.

He is being held on $2 million bond pending a Wednesday court appearance.

