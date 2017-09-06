Gas Prices Expected To Drop

Filed Under: Gas Prices, Gas Station, Gasoline and Automotive Service Dealers of America

(Stamford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – As quickly as gasoline prices have spiked during Hurricane Harvey, they’re expected to decline considerably.

Mike Fox, executive director of the Stamford-based Gasoline and Automotive Service Dealers of America, says inventory wasn’t the issue; when power goes out there isn’t enough juice to move it through the pipeline.

Fox tells the “WTIC Morning Show” we’re above the five-year average when it comes to inventory.

He says when dealers receive a delivery, they have to pay for it up front, causing them to pass the increase on to the consumer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Updates From UCONN Country
Sign Up Today!
At The Box Office

Listen Live

Listen