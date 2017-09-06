Gas Prices Expected To Drop

(Stamford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – As quickly as gasoline prices have spiked during Hurricane Harvey, they’re expected to decline considerably.
Mike Fox, executive director of the Stamford-based Gasoline and Automotive Service Dealers of America, says inventory wasn’t the issue; when power goes out there isn’t enough juice to move it through the pipeline.
Fox tells the “WTIC Morning Show” we’re above the five-year average when it comes to inventory.
He says when dealers receive a delivery, they have to pay for it up front, causing them to pass the increase on to the consumer.