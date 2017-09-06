Death Of Officer Who Barricaded Self In Hotel Ruled Suicide

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The death of a Danbury police sergeant who was found dead after he barricaded himself inside a hotel room has been ruled a suicide.
The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Tuesday that 38-year-old Drew Carlson died of a gunshot wound to the head.
Police attempted to make contact with him for hours on Sunday after he barricaded himself inside a Southbury hotel. When they entered the room, they found him dead.
Carlson joined the Danbury police force in April 2004.
