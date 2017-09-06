Death Of Officer Who Barricaded Self In Hotel Ruled Suicide

Filed Under: Danbury, Drew Carlson, police, Southbury, Suicide

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The death of a Danbury police sergeant who was found dead after he barricaded himself inside a hotel room has been ruled a suicide.

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Tuesday that 38-year-old Drew Carlson died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Police attempted to make contact with him for hours on Sunday after he barricaded himself inside a Southbury hotel. When they entered the room, they found him dead.

Carlson joined the Danbury police force in April 2004.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Updates From UCONN Country
Sign Up Today!
At The Box Office

Listen Live

Listen