Connecticut Joins DACA Suit

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Governor Dannel Malloy and state Attorney General George Jepsen are announcing the state is joining a coalition of 14 other states as well as the District of Columbia in filing suit against the Trump Administration over its plans to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
Jepsen says their hope is that the courts block the proposed phase out of the program.
About 10-thousand eligible youth in Connecticut have been shielded by deportation as a result of DACA.
Malloy saidon Tuesday too much has been invested in the so-called dreamers to rescind the program now.
Jepsen says they’ll fight the administration’s action “vigorously”.
About 800-thousand young people were brought to this county as young children and had been granted protection from deportation since the program was implemented 5 years ago.