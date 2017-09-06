Boston Marathon: Red Sox Beat Blue Jays 3-2 in 19 innings

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox won their own version of the Boston marathon, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 in the 19th inning on an RBI single by Hanley Ramirez in a game that took six hours.

It was past 1 a.m. when Ramirez blooped a hit to center field that drove in Mookie Betts, who led off with a double.

The AL East-leading Red Sox rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth to tie it. About 700 fans stayed until the end to see Boston win the longest game in the majors since July 2016, when Cleveland beat Toronto 2-1 in 19 innings.

This was the second-longest game ever at Fenway, which opened in 1912. The Red Sox lost to Seattle 8-7 in 20 innings in 1981 — the game was suspended after 19 innings past 1 a.m. because of an American League curfew rule, and resumed about 18 hours later.

Boston used 12 pitchers, tying an American League record set a day earlier by the Los Angeles Angels.