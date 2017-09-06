1 Dead, Trains Delayed In Southeastern Connecticut Following Storm

NEW LONDON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – One person has died from a tree that fell on a car in New London and Amtrak is reporting delays following severe weather that swept through southeastern Connecticut.

Amtrak said trains may be delayed more than an hour as crews clear the tracks of fallen trees and downed wires between Mystic and New London. One train from Boston to Washington, D.C. has been canceled.

New London police say the male driver of the car struck by a tree along Pequot Avenue was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday morning and a passenger who had been in a back seat was taken to a hospital.

Several thousand people also were without power in southeastern Connecticut following the storms that brought trees down on power lines.

