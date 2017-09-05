Win Tickets To See Tony Bennett Live

By Todd Feinburg

Tony Bennett is coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, September 30th, 2017, and we want to send you to see the show.

Tickets go on sale now through ticketmaster.com, but we want you to win them right here.

Tune in to Todd Feinburg all this week, and know the answer to the trivia question below…  When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-800-953-1080, know the answer, and you could win two tickets to see the show!

Trivia Question: What was Tony Bennett’s first hit single?

“BECAUSE OF YOU” (in 1951)

Brought to you by Newstalk 1080 and Mohegan Sun – Full of Life. Discover even more unlimited possibilities at DUO, Mohegan Sun’s new, ultra-hip, high-energy Blackjack lounge, open Fridays and Saturdays

