Teacher Accused Of Sex Assault

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A teacher at a local high school is facing serious charges.

The arrest of 61-year-old Joseph Corbett stems from an incident last school year at Hartford’s A.I. Prince Technical High School.

State Police began their investigation into Corbett after a female student said Corbett touched her inappropriately.

It was back on June 13 the alleged victim, who was 14 at the time, said Corbett, a masonry school teacher, touched her in an office, where the girl had requested that Corbett buy her a soda.

He now faces charges of fourth degree sexual assault.

Corbett’s free on a $2,500 bond and is due in court September 12.

