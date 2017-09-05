Police: Vermont Man Sexually Assaulted Teen In Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Vermont man is under arrest in Noriwch, accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in a vehicle parked at a golf course early Monday.

Police say Samuel Indenbaum, 29, of Athens, Vermont met the teenager online and convinced her to meet him in person in the middle of the night. Indenbaum allegedly picked up the girl and drove her to the Norwich Golf Course where he sexually assaulted her. That’s where Indenbaum was arrested early Monday morning.

Indenbaum is charged with second-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a minor, and enticing a minor.

