Police: 2 Motorcyclists Killed In Separate Crashes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police are investigating a pair of motorcycle crashes in Connecticut that left two men dead.
Police say the men, both from New Haven, were killed in separate crashes in Hamden and North Haven on Monday.
Hamden police say William Evans, 38, was killed around 4 p.m. when a vehicle turned in front of him and struck him on Mix Avenue.
North Haven police say a 48-year-old man died after a collision with a utility pole around 6:20 p.m.
The crashes are still under investigation.
