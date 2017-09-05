Police: 2 Motorcyclists Killed In Separate Crashes

Filed Under: fatal motorcycle crash, Hamden, New Haven, North Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police are investigating a pair of motorcycle crashes in Connecticut that left two men dead.

Police say the men, both from New Haven, were killed in separate crashes in Hamden and North Haven on Monday.

Hamden police say William Evans, 38, was killed around 4 p.m. when a vehicle turned in front of him and struck him on Mix Avenue.

North Haven police say a 48-year-old man died after a collision with a utility pole around 6:20 p.m.

The crashes are still under investigation.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings

Listen Live

Listen