Best Football Bars In Connecticut

By Joshua Palmes The 2017 NFL season kicks off Thursday, Sept. 7 when the defending champion New England Patriots host the Kansas City Chiefs in Foxboro. After seven months football fans across Connecticut can look forward to the return of America’s most popular sport. If you count yourself among them, here are some great local bars to catch all the games. Whether you are following your team’s possible Super Bowl run or tracking the players in your fantasy league, you’ll love watching with fellow football fanatics.

Bow & Arrow Sports Bar

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville, CT 06382

(888) 226-7711

www.mohegansun.com/bow-and-arrow-sports-bar With over 30 giant HDTVs lining its walls, Mohegan Sun’s Bow & Arrow is an irresistible haven for NFL enthusiasts. What draws patrons isn’t just a perfect view of the games but every day specials like domestic drafts for two bucks and 50-cent wings (Buffalo and garlic parmesan are particular favorites). The bar also pours a nice selection of craft brews along with hard root beer and cider. And kitchen specialties include large pretzels, Philly cheesesteak egg rolls, and nachos with beef chili.

189 Sports Cafe

189 Federal Road

Brookfield, CT 06804

(203) 775-7072

www.189sportscafe.com 189 Federal RoadBrookfield, CT 06804(203) 775-7072 Tucked away in Brookfield is one of the state’s most refined sports bars. 189 Cafe has 27 TVs showing the biggest games, as well as pub fare that is a cut above, from Coca-Cola wings to pistachio-crusted salmon. There are nearly a dozen rotating craft brews on tap including seasonal and local favorites. It also prepares a special line of drinks for the fall and winter, such as pumpkin martinis and the 189 Hot Chocolate with Patron Cafe liqueur. Enjoy them outside on the patio early in the season or by the fire pit during the playoffs.

Roma Sports Bar & Restaurant

382 Allen St.

New Britain, CT 06053

(860) 225-7947

www.romanewbritain.com 382 Allen St.New Britain, CT 06053(860) 225-7947 Roma Sports Bar is the place to be in central Connecticut on NFL Sundays. Besides plenty of sets to watch all the games, Roma offers an all-afternoon Happy Hour with specials on items like fried mozzarella, sweet potato fries, and jalapeno poppers, as well as 49-cent wings. There are also discounts on Bud drafts, Miller bottles, Smirnoff shots and Pina Coladas. During Sunday and Monday night games small Heineken pitchers are half-price before any team scores in each half. Related: Top Bars To Watch Premier League Soccer In Connecticut

Mr. D’s Tavern

876 Rubber Ave.

Naugatuck, CT 06770

(203) 490-4770

www.mrdstavern.com 876 Rubber Ave.Naugatuck, CT 06770(203) 490-4770 Mr. D’s has NFL Ticket, so no matter who you root for you can watch them play – perhaps even on the 120-inch screen. Every game day features great specials including $15 buckets of beer, discounted pitchers, and even free hot dogs. The tavern unveils even bigger specials for its Super Bowl Party. And its wings – available in over a dozen varieties – are among the most talked about in Connecticut. Mr D.’s also offers a number of Mexican and seafood dishes as well as complimentary popcorn.