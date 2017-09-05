Arrest Made In Pharmacy Burglary

(KILLINGWORTH,Conn./CBS Connecticut)– State Police have arrested a 26 year old Killingworth man in connection with an early Monday morning burglary at the Killingworth Family Pharmacy on Route 81.
According to police Reed Sturman shot out the front door to gain access to the pharmacy and then fired shots at an interior door to gain access to the pharmaceuticals. Video surveillance footage showed the intruder taking several items and the vehicle he was driving.The pharmacy was closed and unoccupied at the time.
Sturman is charged with Burglary,Criminal Mischief,Larceny ,Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Use of a Weapon..
Bond was set at $250,000.