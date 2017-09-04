Hartford Helps Houston DONATE NOW | MORE WAYS TO HELP Read More

Woman, 77, Killed In Wrong Way Crash In Wallingford

Filed Under: Meriden, Wallingford, wrong-way crash

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – State police say a 77-year-old woman driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 was killed in a head-on crash in Wallingford.

Authorities say Concetta Getman, of Meriden, was driving north in the southbound lane when a car struck her vehicle. It happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

The other driver, 41-year-old Sachin V. Patel, and his passenger, 16-year-old Sahil Patel, both of Watertown, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

