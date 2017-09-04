Sox Struggle Against Toronto

By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) _ Steve Pearce had three of Toronto’s 14 hits to lead the Blue Jays to a 10-4 victory over Boston on Monday night and send Red Sox starter Rick Porcello to his major league-leading 16th loss.

Boston lost for the fourth time in five games. Its lead in the AL East was trimmed to 2 1/2 games over the New York Yankees, who beat Baltimore in the afternoon.

Kendrys Morales hit a three-run shot for Toronto in the first inning. Jose Bautista connected for a solo drive in the third, and Raffy Lopez chased Porcello (9-16) with a two-run homer in the sixth.

The Blue Jays added three more in the ninth, highlighted by Justin Smoak’s 37th homer and a run-scoring double for Morales.

Toronto left-hander J.A. Happ (7-10) gave up three runs _ one earned _ and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He was charged with an error that led to two runs in the second inning when he threw the ball into center field on a would-be fielder’s choice.

Porcello, who had won five of his previous six starts, allowed seven runs and 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings. The 2016 AL Cy Young Award winner is the first 16-game loser in the majors this season and the first Red Sox pitcher to lose that many games since Mike Torrez in 1980, according to the (Worcester) Telegram & Gazette.

Eduardo Nunez had two hits and three RBIs for Boston.

The Blue Jays led 3-0 after one inning. Bautista gave them a 4-2 lead in the third, and then they pulled away with a three-run sixth against Porcello.

Ryan Goins singled with one out, Darwin Barney doubled off the Green Monster to score one run and bring pitching coach Carl Willis out to the mound. But on Porcello’s first pitch to Lopez _ his 100th of the game _ the No. 9 hitter homered over the Toronto bullpen to make it 7-2.

BUNTS

The Red Sox had been 10-3 against the Blue Jays this season, including a three-game sweep in Toronto last week. … The Jays have won just five times in their last 17 games. They had lost seven of nine in Boston. … Fernando Abad struck out Lopez on a 59 mph changeup to end the eighth inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Marcus Stroman is penciled in to pitch Friday night against Detroit, acting manager DeMarlo Hale said. Stroman left his last outing on Saturday when was hit by Mark Trumbo’s 107 mph line drive on the right elbow. X-rays were negative.

Red Sox: 2B Dustin Pedroia got a “planned day off,” manager John Farrell said, and will be back in Tuesday and Wednesday. … LHP David Price is ready to begin pitching in simulated games. He has been out since July 22 with left elbow inflammation.

UP NEXT

The teams meet again on Tuesday, with Eduardo Rodriguez (4-5) facing Toronto’s Marco Estrada (7-8).

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)