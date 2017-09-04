Shots Fired In Killingworth Pharmacy Burglary

(KILLINGWORTH,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – An early Monday morning burglary at the Killingworth Family Pharmacy on Route 81 in Killingworth netted the thief an undisclosed quantity and type of drugs .
Police say around 5 am a white male wearing a baseball cap , black rimmed safety type glasses ,a down type vest and long sleeve shirt got out of a dark colored station wagon, possibly a Volvo, with an AR-15/M-4 type rifle.He fired several shots into the front door of the pharmacy to gain access.He then fired additional rounds into the interior door to get into the pharmaceuticals.
The pharmacy was closed and unoccupied at the time.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact State Police Detective Slonski at 860-399-2100 or text TIP711 and the information to 274637. All calls and texts will remain confidential.