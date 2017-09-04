Hartford Helps Houston DONATE NOW | MORE WAYS TO HELP Read More

Police: More Than 700 Drivers Cited; 36 DUI Arrests

Filed Under: labor day, State Police

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Connecticut State Police have cited more than 700 drivers for speeding and hundreds more for other violations this holiday weekend.

Police say they’ve made 36 arrests for driving under the influence during the enforcement period that began around midnight on Friday.

Troopers are concentrating efforts on drunken driving violations, aggressive drivers, distracted drivers and speeding. Sobriety checkpoints and DUI patrols have been in place this weekend.

More than 300 accidents have been investigated as of 8 a.m. Monday. One fatality has been reported, along with 53 injuries.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings

Listen Live

Listen