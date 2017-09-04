Enfield Police Investigate ‘Suspicious Death’

ENFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Enfield police are investigating the death of a man found along Pearl Street in the Thompsonville section of town Monday morning.
Police were called to the scene shortly after 6 a.m. The body was that of a white male, approximately 25 to 30 years of age, said Police Chief Carl Sferrazza.
Pearl Street between Frew Terrace and Franklin Street was closed Monday morning, as police investigated.
State police have been called in to assist in processing the scene. For now, police are calling the death “suspicious.”
Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Enfield police at 860-763-6400.