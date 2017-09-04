Hartford Helps Houston DONATE NOW | MORE WAYS TO HELP Read More

City Settles Lawsuit Stemming From Alleged Sex Assault

Filed Under: Hartford Public High School, hartford public schools, sexual assault

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Records show a 2015 lawsuit accusing Hartford school officials of negligence in the alleged sexual assault of a special education student has been settled for $235,000.

The suit says the Hartford Public High School student was raped by another student in an unsupervised school stairwell in 2013. It says that on the day of the alleged attack, a paraprofessional who worked with the victim was absent and a teacher allowed the plaintiff to leave the classroom unsupervised.

The suit says the school was required to give the plaintiff adult supervision at all times.

The Hartford Courant reports that the plaintiff’s attorney says the settlement was reached this summer. Hartford does not admit to any wrongdoing in the case.

Hartford Public Schools didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings

Listen Live

Listen