Prosecutor Won’t Answer Questions About Lawyer Death Probe

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A state prosecutor is citing executive privilege in declining to answer questions about how he concluded there was no evidence of

a homicide in the 2014 case of a lawyer found fatally shot in a wrecked sport utility vehicle.

Danbury State’s Attorney Stephen Sedensky III invoked the privilege during a deposition in July in a lawsuit against Redding police officials over their

handling of the investigation into the death of Gugsa Abraham “Abe” Dabela.

Police deny allegations in the lawsuit by Dabela’s father that they failed to adequately investigate Dabela’s death.

Dabela’s relatives believe he was murdered, but the medical examiner ruled his death a suicide.

A federal judge is considering whether Sedensky should have to answer the questions.

A lawyer for Dabela’s father thinks Sedensky should explain his conclusions.

