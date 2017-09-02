Man Gets Prison For Role In Heroin Trafficking Ring

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Federal authorities in Connecticut say a man is headed to prison for his role in a heroin trafficking ring.

The U.S. attorney’s office says Erison Peralta was sentenced Friday to more than three years behind bars. He pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin.

Court documents say Peralta was arrested in January after he and others were found inside a Hartford home where a search turned up more than six kilograms of heroin, about 500 grams of cocaine and a “finger press,” which is used to process large amounts of heroin.

Authorities say agents also seized drug distribution materials.

Peralta, a Dominican Republic citizen, faces immigration proceedings when he completes his prison term.

