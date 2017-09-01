Hartford Helps Houston DONATE NOW | MORE WAYS TO HELP Read More

Some Swim Areas Off Limits This Weekend

Filed Under: beaches, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, water report

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says all shoreline parks are open for swimming this Labor Day weekend.

However, there’s no swimming at three inland parks.

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield is closed due to high levels of bacteria in the water.

In addition, DEEP says Indian Well State Park in Shelton and Kettletown State Park in Southbury will remain closed, as they have for several weeks, the result of the continued presence of blue green algae.

