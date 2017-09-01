Some Swim Areas Off Limits This Weekend

Joe D's Notebook: Holy Cross - The RecapFor 43 minutes Thursday night, it looked like the UConn Football would get off to a disastrous start. Holy Cross was dominating the Huskies and held a 20-7 lead. The return of Randy Edsall was not going well. Then, things changed with the insertion of senior quarterback Bryant Shirreffs into the lineup. The heretofore lethargic offense went 53 yard in 78 seconds to get within six points. The defense produced a three and out and Shirreffs marched the Huskies 59 yards in 8 plays and threw a perfectly executed touchdown pass to Hergy Mayala to give Connecticut a lead it wouldn’t lose in an eventual 27-20 season opening win.