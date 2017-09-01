Police Make Arrest In Shooting Stemming From Job Dispute

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Connecticut police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting they say stemmed from a dispute between two movers.
The Connecticut Post reports that Richard “Steve” Evans, of Bridgeport, surrendered to police Thursday after being told there was a warrant for his arrest. He was charged with murder and firearms offenses and held on $1 million bond.
Bridgeport police say the 37-year-old Evans killed 44-year-old Reginald May on July 2 in front of May’s apartment.
Police say Evans works for a moving company and had hired May for a job that took them to Virginia in June. They got into a dispute over money there and May punched Evans. Witnesses told police that Evans promised retaliation.
Evans’ lawyer confirmed that his client had been arrested but declined further comment.
