Firefighters: ‘Freak Accident’ Traps Man In Drive-Thru Lane

MILFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Milford firefighters say a man became trapped between the door and frame of his pickup truck after he exited the vehicle to retrieve his change which was dropped on the ground, and the vehicle rolled forward and pinned him.

Authorities say it took about 20 minutes for first responders to free the victim, at a Dunkin’ Donuts on New Haven Avenue. It occurred shortly after noontime Friday. The victim was conscious and alert when emergency crews arrived, said authorities.

Firefighters say the extrication was complicated by heavy equipment in the passenger compartment of the truck. The victim was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital’s trauma center. His condition was not immediately available.

Firefighters call the situation a “freak accident.”