Fair Season In Full Swing In Connecticut

(Woodstock, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – As we begin to transition out of summer, fair season is heating up across Connecticut.

Three long-running favorites are being held this Labor Day weekend.

Among the oldest and longest running is the Woodstock Fair, located on Route 169 in town.

President Dan Scandalito says the old cliche–“there’s something for everyone”– definitely applies here…

There’s plenty of live music on the main stage along with the agricultural exhibits, said Scandalito.

Other favorites include the fair food, carnival rides, truck and tractor pulls, and arts and crafts.

Information on admission pricing and parking is at the web site, woodstockfair.com.

In addition this weekend, the 104th Haddam Neck Fair and the 105th edition of the Goshen Fair are being held.