Arrest In New Britain Crash That Killed New Haven Firefighter

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – New Britain police have arrested a Stratford man in connection with a deadly traffic crash back in February that killed an off-duty firefighter.
Police say Yabey Oppenheimer, 38, was behind the wheel of a vehicle that slammed into a utility pole on February 2, 2017 at the intersection of Black Rock Avenue and Warren Street. A passenger in the vehicle, Jeffrey O’Neil, 37, of New Britain died from injuries sustained in the crash. O’Neil was a New Haven firefighter.
On Thursday, police charged Oppenheimer with DUI, manslaughter with a motor vehicle, and failure to drive right. He was held on $500,000 court-set bond pending arraignment Friday in New Britain Superior Court.