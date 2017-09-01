Hartford Helps Houston DONATE NOW | MORE WAYS TO HELP Read More

Arrest In New Britain Crash That Killed New Haven Firefighter

Filed Under: firefighter, Jeffrey Oneil, New Britain, New Haven, Yabey Oppenheimer

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – New Britain police have arrested a Stratford man in connection with a deadly traffic crash back in February that killed an off-duty firefighter.

Police say Yabey Oppenheimer, 38, was behind the wheel of a vehicle that slammed into a utility pole on February 2, 2017 at the intersection of Black Rock Avenue and Warren Street. A passenger in the vehicle, Jeffrey O’Neil, 37, of New Britain died from injuries sustained in the crash. O’Neil was a New Haven firefighter.

On Thursday, police charged Oppenheimer with DUI, manslaughter with a motor vehicle, and failure to drive right. He was held on $500,000 court-set bond pending arraignment Friday in New Britain Superior Court.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings

Listen Live

Listen