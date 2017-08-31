Hartford Helps Houston DONATE NOW | JOIN US THURSDAY | MORE WAYS TO HELP Read More

Woman, Child Injured In Plainville Crash

(Plainville, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Plainville Police say a woman and child were injured in an early morning crash in town.

Just after midnight, officers received the call to Johnson Avenue for a report of a single vehicle crash.

When they arrived, they found the vehicle, a 2001 Honda Civic, had struck a tree.

The driver, Jessica Zommer, was rushed to Hartford Hospital where she is now in critical condition.

The child was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center with what appeared to be minor injuries, according to police.

They say the case remains under investigation. Anyone with any informatin is being asked to get in touch with Plainville Police at (860) 747-1616.

