Hartford Helps Houston DONATE NOW | JOIN US THURSDAY | MORE WAYS TO HELP Read More

Tanker Truck Rolls Over

Filed Under: Beacon Falls, rollover, Tanker

(BEACON FALLS,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – An oil talker rolled over On Blackberry Hill Road in Beacon falls Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Skokorat Road and Munson Road.The truck as carrying 1,600 gallons of fuel. It is estimated more than 150 gallons leaked out.

The Beacon Falls Fire Department, EMS, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and Connecticut State Police responded. Connecticut Tank Removal Service pumped the remaining fuel from the damaged tanker.

The operator of the truck,45 year old Jean Antoine of West Haven sustained a minor injury.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings

Listen Live

Listen