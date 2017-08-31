Tanker Truck Rolls Over

(BEACON FALLS,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – An oil talker rolled over On Blackberry Hill Road in Beacon falls Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Skokorat Road and Munson Road.The truck as carrying 1,600 gallons of fuel. It is estimated more than 150 gallons leaked out.
The Beacon Falls Fire Department, EMS, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and Connecticut State Police responded. Connecticut Tank Removal Service pumped the remaining fuel from the damaged tanker.
The operator of the truck,45 year old Jean Antoine of West Haven sustained a minor injury.