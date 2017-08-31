Plainfield Fire Captain Charged With Sexual Assault

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A high-ranking member of the Plainfield Fire Department has been charged with sexually assaulting a junior member of the department.
The alleged victim tells police that Captain Kevin Wells, 27, sexually assaulted her in the fire station. Police executed a search and seizure warrant at the fire department on August 10.
Thursday, police say Wells turned himself in to face three counts of second-degree sexual assault. Wells was released on $50,000 bond and is due in Danielson Superior Court September 11.
Police say the case is still active and the investigation is ongoing.