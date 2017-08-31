Hartford Helps Houston DONATE NOW | JOIN US THURSDAY | MORE WAYS TO HELP Read More

Plainfield Fire Captain Charged With Sexual Assault

Filed Under: fire, Plainfield, sexual assault

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A high-ranking member of the Plainfield Fire Department has been charged with sexually assaulting a junior member of the department.

The alleged victim tells police that Captain Kevin Wells, 27, sexually assaulted her in the fire station. Police executed a search and seizure warrant at the fire department on August 10.

Thursday, police say Wells turned himself in to face three counts of second-degree sexual assault. Wells was released on $50,000 bond and is due in Danielson Superior Court September 11.

Police say the case is still active and the investigation is ongoing.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings

Listen Live

Listen