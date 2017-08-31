Body Found Near Shenipsit Lake

(Tolland, CONN/ CBS Connecticut)– The body of a white male was found just before 7:30 Wednesday night near the shore of Shenipsit Lake in Tolland.
State Police are trying to identify the man. They say he has brown hair, blue eyes, is clean shaven and is estimated to be around 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing 175 pounds.
An active investigation is underway. If anyone knows who the man is or knows of a missing person matching the description provided, they are urged to call Troop C at 860-896-3200.