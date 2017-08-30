Hartford Helps Houston - Here's How You Can Help! Read More

WestConn Student Hit By Car

Filed Under: Danbury, western connecticut state university

DANBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A student at Western Connecticut State University has been hospitalized after being hit by a car while crossing a street near campus.

Danbury police say the 27-year-old student was in a crosswalk in front of a campus building on Tuesday when he was hit by the car. They say he was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver stayed at the scene after hitting the student.

No charges have been announced.

Police continue to investigate.

