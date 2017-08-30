This Morning With Ray Dunaway August 30, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20- Steven Horwitz, senior affiliated scholar at the Mercatus Center, studied the Katrina recovery and how business can be leaders in these troubling times. What can businesses do to help Houston?
8:00- Congressman John Larson discusses infrastructure and the Larson Tunnel project.
All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more. Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.