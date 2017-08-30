Not Guilty Plea In Fatal Shooting

Joe D's Notebook: 8-30-2017Much of the publicity surrounding the new look of the UConn Huskies has surrounded the fast paced offense. Equally important are the changes that have been made on the defensive side of the ball. New defensive coordinator Billy Crocker, a native of Waterford (and big Yankees fan, two reasons we get along ! ) has implemented a 3-3-5 scheme that emphasizes attacking the offense. It is a far cry from the philosophy of the previous head coach who did not blitz and played a more read and react style. To a man, the defensive players are thrilled with the change and anxious to make things happen on their side of the ball.