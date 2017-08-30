Montero Masterpiece

By JOE KAY AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Rafael Montero took a one-hitter into the ninth inning Wednesday night, and the New York Mets held on for a 2-0 victory that extended their dominance over the Cincinnati Reds.

Montero (3-9) allowed only Joey Votto’s single through the first eight innings. The Reds loaded the bases with one out in the ninth on two hits and an intentional walk to Votto. A.J. Ramos fanned Adam Duvall and Scooter Gennett for his 26th save in 28 chances.

Jose Reyes, Wilmer Flores and Kevin Plawecki doubled in the first inning for a 2-0 lead against Homer Bailey (4-7), setting up the Mets’ 12th victory in their last 15 games at Great American Ball Park.

The Mets had won 14 straight against the Reds overall since 2014, a streak snapped by Cincinnati’s 14-4 win Tuesday night.

The Mets will wrap up the series on Thursday afternoon and fly to Houston, which is recovering from the massive flooding caused by Harvey. After an unscheduled day off on Friday, they will play a doubleheader Saturday.

Montero had never gone more than 7 1/3 innings. He extended the best stretch of his career _ four consecutive starts of least five innings and no more than three runs.

Bailey started on seven days’ rest because of a shoulder irritation that limited him to three innings in his last game. Bailey gave up four hits and one walk in six innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Matt Harvey threw in the bullpen on Wednesday and is scheduled to start the first game of the doubleheader in Houston on Saturday. He’s been sidelined since mid-June by a shoulder injury. … RHP Noah Syndergaard will make a rehab appearance Saturday for the Gulf Coast League Mets. He’s been out since May 1 with a torn muscle in his back. … SS Amed Rosario got a day of rest.

Reds: RHP Anthony DeSclafani is scheduled to throw in the bullpen on Friday in Pittsburgh, but the Reds no longer expect him to pitch this season. He’s been sidelined since spring training by elbow problems. “The focus isn’t on getting him back to pitch here in September,” manager Bryan Price said. … CF Billy Hamilton got a day of rest but pinch hit in the ninth and grounded out.

UP NEXT

Mets: Jacob deGrom (14-7) tries for a career-best 15th victory. He’s fanned 201 batters, four shy of his career high from 2015. He’s faced the Reds once, getting the win in an 8-1 victory in 2015 at Great American by giving up a run in six innings.

Reds: Robert Stephenson (2-4) makes his sixth start of the season and his second career against the Mets. He faced them last September and gave up two runs in 5 1/3 innings of a 5-0 loss.

