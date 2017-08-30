Many Ferries To Block Island Canceled Due To High Seas

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (AP) — Many ferries to Block Island have been canceled due to high seas.
The Block Island Ferry says all high speed ferries it runs to the island have been canceled on Wednesday, including runs that connect the island with Point Judith, Newport and Fall River, Massachusetts. A tour of the Block Island wind farm has also been canceled.
The Block Island Ferry says traditional ferries to Point Judith are expected to be running on schedule.
Runs on the Block Island Express between New London, Connecticut, and the island were also canceled.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.