Man Sentenced After Being Found With 39,000 Bags Of Heroin

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Prosecutors say a Connecticut man has been sentenced to five years in prison on federal drug distribution charges after he was found at an apartment with 39,000 bags of heroin.

The U.S. Attorney in Connecticut says 27-year-old Byron Rivera, of Hartford, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in May.

Prosecutors say he and other members of a heroin distribution ring were found inside the drug-filled Hartford apartment in September 2016. In addition to the packaged heroin, police found 283 grams of unpackaged heroin, three fentanyl patches, guns and other items used in drug distribution.

After his prison term, Rivera will be under supervised release for four years.

