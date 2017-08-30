Hartford Helps Houston DONATE NOW | JOIN US THURSDAY | MORE WAYS TO HELP Read More

Man Found Stabbed In Hartford Park

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Hartford police say a man was found stabbed to death at a popular park.

Deputy Chief Brian Foley says the man was found next to a pond in the lower section of Keney Park on Wednesday morning with multiple stab wounds.

Foley says police believe the man was killed sometime after midnight.

The victim has not been identified. An autopsy is planned for Thursday.

The death marks the city’s 19th homicide of the year.

