Man Accused In Plainville Armed Robbery

(Plainville, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A man is under arrest after Plainville Police say he went to the of a town resident with the intent of purchasing an Xbox and wound up robbing the victim at knifepoint.
They say it started a little after 7:30 Tuesday evening when 21-year-old Quinn Daniels of New Haven messaged the victim using the “Offerup” cell phone app.
The victim told police he was robbed in his garage of a box containing the gaming console. There were no injuries.
Police tracked down Daniels and he was picked up several hours later in Southington.
He faces charges of robbery, larceny, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct.
Bond was set at $100,000 and Daniels is due today in Bristol Superior Court.