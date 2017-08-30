Indians Take Doubleheader Opener From Yankees

By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) _ Trevor Bauer won his seventh straight decision, Jose Ramirez had four hits and the Cleveland Indians took advantage of Gary Sanchez’s passed ball in a two-run first inning, beating the New York Yankees 2-1 Thursday in a doubleheader opener.

Defending AL champion Cleveland has won six straight games and 15 of 19, opening a seven-game lead over second-place Minnesota in the AL Central.

Bauer (14-8) allowed one run, four hits and four walks over six innings on an afternoon of brilliant sunshine. He is 7-0 in nine starts since a July 16 loss at Oakland.

Cody Allen struck out three of four batters for his 22nd save in 25 chances, combining with Tyler Olson and Bryan Shaw for one-hit relief. Slumping Aaron Judge, held out of the starting lineup for a second consecutive game, pinch hit with two outs in the ninth and struck out.

Jaime Garcia (1-2) gave up two runs, six hits and three walks in five-plus innings. Yankees starters have allowed three runs or fewer in 16 straight games for the first time since 1988.

Rookie Jordan Montgomery (7-6) was to start the second game for the Yankees and Ryan Merritt (1-0) for the Indians. New York dropped 4 1/2 games behind first-place Boston in the AL East.

Sanchez’s 13th passed ball, second-most in the major leagues, caused an unearned run. Francisco Lindor singled leading off, stole second, went to third on Ramirez’s single and came home on the passed ball, which also allowed Ramirez to advance. Yandy Diaz followed with another run-scoring single.

Didi Gregorius had an RBI double in the fourth for the Yankees, who went 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position. The game was a makeup of Monday night’s rainout.

WHIFFING

Yankees RHP Chad Green struck out seven in 2 2/3 innings and has fanned 87 over 57 innings this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: RHP Danny Salazar (right elbow inflammation) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Friday … LHP Andrew Miller (right knee patella tendinitis) has begun to throw on flat ground. … 2B Jason Kipnis (right hamstring strain) has started running but is not yet able to sprint. … OF Lonnie Chisenhall went 2 for 4 with Triple-A Columbus and is expected to be activated Friday. However, his father-in-law died and he could miss weekend games while on the bereavement list.

Yankees: LHP Aroldis Chapman underwent an MRI on Sunday to seek the cause of discomfort in his pitching elbow. The Yankees said no issues were found. Chapman, who lost his closer’s job in mid-August following poor performances, says he has a little soreness.

UP NEXT

Indians: After an off day, Cleveland plays another doubleheader Friday at Detroit. RHP Carlos Carrasco (13-6) is scheduled to start the opener and RHP Mike Clevinger (7-5) tentatively is set for the second game.

Yankees: LHP CC Sabathia (10-5) starts Thursday’s opener of a four-game series against Boston, which goes with LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (4-4). Sabathia will be making his 250th start with the Yankees. He has allowed three runs over 13 innings since returning from the DL.

